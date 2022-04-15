‘I ignored the evacuation notice’: New Mexico couple faces challenges trying to evacuate McBride Fire

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KFDA) - A wildfire continues to burn near Ruidoso, New Mexico resulting deaths and burning down structures.

The McBride fire has spanned over 6,000 acres, as of Thursday evening and remains at zero percent containment.

New Mexico Fire Information says the fire has destroyed over 200 homes and has killed two people who were attempting to escape the flames.

Ron “Chip” Ravenscroft and his wife Annice were among those ordered to evacuate, however their situation is different.

Annice is a quadriplegic and her husband serves as her caregiver.

“It’s about a half hour to 35 minute process once we figure out we have to go out,” said Ravenscroft, evacuee.

Chip has to get her in a wheelchair and then wheel her out to the van.

She also has various types of equipment such as, a feeding tube, a pump, a rack for the tube and medicines.

After getting out of the house, they headed to the Ruidoso Convention Center where evacuees have been ordered to go to, however they were faced with a challenge.

“There were no lights on I went in and the guy said they didn’t have any electricity, they had no electricity, no lights, no nothing and there’s just a whole bunch of people there, no food,” said Ravenscroft.

Annice is unable to go without electricity as she needs it for her oxygen and to live.

They then spent the night at the Ruidoso County Medical Center, however they found out shortly they couldn’t stay long because the hospital was also being evacuated.

“They said we’d have to leave, so I didn’t know where to take her and we weren’t supposed to come back home or anything, but I had no place else to take her, so I took her home. I ignored the evacuation notice and I took her home,” said Ravenscroft.

He says it’s scary to be back home, but it was one of his only options.

“It’s hard to go to sleep when you’re thinking about ‘gee is the fire going to come?’,” said Ravenscroft.

They’ve been back since Wednesday and say they continue to keep a close eye on smoke because at any given minute they know the fire could change direction and head towards them.

Fire officials will be holding a public meeting on Facebook regarding the McBride Fire on Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m.

The following evacuations have been lifted for Moon Mountain Area:

High Loop

Lupin, Starlight

Old Lincoln

Nogal Place

East of Hull: McBride

Snowcap

Timberline

Fawn Ridge

Evacuations remain in place for the following:

Gavilan Canyon: From Highway 70 to Lower Eagle Creek

Homestead Acres/Lower Eagle Creek

Rancho Ruidoso Valley Estates

Deer Valley

Deer Park

Alto East of Flute Player

