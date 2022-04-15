Good Friday, Good Easter Weekend Outlook

Our Friday, while breezy, has been overall nice, with daytime highs getting into the mid 80s. Now, looking ahead, winds will turn out of the north tonight, setting the stage for a cooler Saturday, with some cloudiness at times. Saturday’s highs will be down in the 50s and 60s with winds breezy at times. Thankfully, temperatures will bounce back just in time for Easter Sunday, with highs getting back up into the 80s with relatively calm winds. Looking even further ahead, we’re watching for gulf moisture to be funneled into the air by Tuesday of next week, which could bring in promising rain chances!

