Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

3 caregivers charged after person with disabilities sprayed in face with disinfectant, attorney general says

(Left to right) Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary were charged after a victim was...
(Left to right) Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary were charged after a victim was sprayed in the face and on her body with a disinfectant in January "in order to restrict the victim’s movements inside the facility," according to the South Carolina attorney general.(Greenville Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – Three employees of a South Carolina care facility were arrested after abusing an intellectually and physically disabled person, according to the state’s attorney general.

Investigators said they found that 32-year-old Pebble Hill, a caregiver at Thrive Upstate, sprayed the victim in the face and on her body with a disinfectant in January “in order to restrict the victim’s movements inside the facility.”

Hill was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The attorney general’s office said two other caregivers, 35-year-old Tuesday Watson and 48-year-old Wanda Gary, saw the abuse but didn’t report it. Both were charged with failure to report abuse of a vulnerable adult.

All three women were booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Friday.

The attorney general’s office did not disclose whether the victim suffered injuries.

Thrive Upstate performed a prompt internal review of the situation, the attorney general’s office said. Facility staff did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Warrant out for arrest of former Perryton High school teacher on sexual assault charges
A wildfire continues to burn near Ruidoso, New Mexico taking lives and burning down structures.
‘I ignored the evacuation notice’: New Mexico couple faces challenges trying to evacuate McBride Fire
Amarillo police have arrested two people after responding to domestic violence calls on...
2 arrested after Amarillo police respond to domestic violence calls Thursday evening
A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting...
Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift

Latest News

Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Ukraine defiant as key port Mariupol teeters on brink
Faithful gather to attend the Catholic Easter Sunday mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's...
Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
Police: 2 dead, several hurt in shooting at Pittsburgh party
The Russian shelling in Eastern Ukraine has pushed many civilians to underground shelters.
Russian shelling pushes civilians underground
This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon