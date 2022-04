AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a cool-down on Wednesday temperatures climb through Friday. High on Thursday will be in the 70s and 80s on Friday before another cool-down into the weekend. No rain in the forecast until a chance of showers on Tuesday of next week. Very dry conditions obviously remain and even though it will not be as windy on Thursday, fire danger remains.

