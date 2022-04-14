Thursday’s Forecast: Sunny and mild with light winds

Highs this afternoon will be slightly above average into the mid 70s with plentiful sunshine! Winds will be a tad breezy, but still fairly light from the SW at 10-20mph. Fire danger will be high this afternoon with Red Flag Warning’s in effect into the late evening hours so avoid any and all outdoor burning! We’ll get even warmer on Friday with highs in the 80s ahead of a cold front coming in Friday night giving us a cool day on Saturday. Enjoy the nice weather!

