That’s A Good Question: How does karate benefit children and adults?

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We had a karate teacher from the Charles Warford activities center answer the question, ‘How karate benefits children and adults?’

For $35 a month, children can attend classes twice a week.

Some karate classes can run two to three hundred dollars a month.

This program is afforded through The Center and Amarillo Parks and Rec.

Black belt karate instructor, Kandace Bogss says the lessons are invaluable.

“My program is confidence building self defense. Once they do karate they’re more confident, and so when a bully picks on them, they’re less likely to even fight them or even be affected by the bully. They have more confidence they can fight kids at karate, they know what they are capable of, they get to fight black belts. So most people hear that you put your kid in karate, and they’ll automatically assume violence but that’s not the case. Our kids that take karate will be less likely to fight you because they know what they’re capable of,” said Bogss.

Classes begin April 18, for these classes to continue to be offered at a reasonable rate -they need a certain amount of students.

If you are interested in getting kids into the program, call (806) 803-9785.

