River Road Shiyan Lozano signs to play softball for Western Texas College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The River Road softball team celebrated college signing day for utility player Shiyan Lozano.

The senior inked her national letter of intent to play for Western Texas College, a D1 Juco, in Snyder.

So far this season, Lozano’s batting average is .494 and she has 41 hits, 10 home runs, 52 RBI and 48 runs in 83 at-bats also while only striking out four times.

On the mound, she’s dished out 89 strikeouts in 44.2 innings pitched.

The Westerners are looking for Lozano to pitch and play centerfielder and if they want her to play other spots she’s prepared for the challenge.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.