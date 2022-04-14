Who's Hiring?
Gov. Abbott sends busload of migrants to Washington

By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The surge of migrants across the southern border shouldn’t just be a Texas problem. That’s the message Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) sent President Joe Biden Wednesday.

Migrants arrived in Washington on a bus from Texas. Abbott says the migrants are originally from Cuba, Columbia, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

In a statement, Abbot said, “By bussing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border. Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden administration’s failure to secure our border.”

Abbott’s decision to send the bus is in response to the Biden administration’s move to end Title 42 expulsions. The policy was first written decades ago to prevent sick immigrants from crossing the U.S. border. It was enforced during the coronavirus pandemic, but now, it’s set to end next month.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the Abbott’s bussing move a “publicity stunt.”

When asked about it on Wednesday, she responded, “These are all migrants who have been processed by CBP and who are free to travel, so it’s nice the state Texas is helping them get to their final destination as they await the outcome of their immigration proceedings.”

Abbott’s plan is receiving praise from Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas).

“This week, I personally saw the disgusting rules that have been placed on federal law enforcement at our southern border by socialists in Washington, D.C. that have given up on the Rule of Law, and to effectively safeguard our nation. The Biden administration is failing Americans and Texans. Governor Abbott’s busing initiative is completely voluntary, and I support our great governor in his efforts,” Sessions said in a statement to the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.

Another bus is on its way to Washington.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

