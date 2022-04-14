Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo High boys and Randall girls sweep District 3-5A 3200 meters

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The two-day District 3-5A Track and Field meet held at Dick Bivins. The 3200 meter run was a 1-2-3 sweep in both boys and girls. The Amarillo High Sandies and Randall Lady Raiders dominated the field.

The boys 3200 meter run was won by Portland Pilots signee Isaac McGill from Amarillo High. He finished in 9:49.17. Other Area Qualifiers included Sandies Miles Cox and Noah Watt and Tascosa’s Emilio Salas.

”I mean our game plan was to just chill and yeah. Run at the end. Literally everything that we said before the race happened,” said McGill. “We were just chilling with the boys. It felt like a workout and we were talking the whole race to each other just having fun. Yeah, that’s what went down.”

“Yeah it was fun,” said Watt.

The girls 3200 meter run was won by Oklahoma State signee Cameron McConnell. She finished in 10: 57.23 which is over a minute faster than her teammate Ariyah Gomez. Randall’s Hailey Roberson placed third followed by Amarillo High’s Tatum Abbruscato.

”Well it was definitely our goal going into it to go 1-2-3 in the two-mile, so to see everyone pull through it’s really fun to see and I think it’s going to be cool going into Area and Regionals like that,” said McConnell.

“I think that we all worked hard and we just kind of showed it,” Gomez.

In boys triple jump Tascosa 6-foot-4 senior Ashraf Barsham jumped 44-feet 2-inches. Palo Duro’s Michael Udo went 43-feet 7.5 inches. Randall’s Shaquorie Butler and Tascosa’s Ke’Mauri Pinkard round out the Area Qualifiers.

”Really practice working on the two phases on that second phase that’s really what I had to work on to get farther. I know where I’m at. I can compare myself how to get to the next like Regionals, Area and State,” said Barsham. “I can see like compared to others see if I can make it or not. See what I need to work on.”

The District 3-5A Track and Field meet continues on Thursday with field events starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hereford Police Department has arrested a two men involved in a shooting resulting a person...
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting in Hereford
The Amarillo Fire Department says two fires at the same house in two weeks have been ruled...
2nd fire set at Amarillo home in 2 weeks, both ruled arson
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
First Alert Fire Weather Event
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds and potential wildfire threat today
South Ong Structure Fire (Source: KFDA)
1 person injured, some animals dead after house fire on South Ong near SW 16th

Latest News

Shiyan Lozano
River Road Shiyan Lozano signs to play softball for Western Texas College
VIDEO: Amarillo High boys and Randall girls sweep District 3-5A 3200 meters
Randall centerfielder Hope Soria signs NLI to play Frank Phillips softball.
Randall’s Hope Soria signs to Frank Phillips softball
Lady Sandies hang on to District 3-5A lead defeating Randall 9-3
Lady Sandies hang on to District 3-5A lead defeating Randall 9-3