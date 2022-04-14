Amarillo High boys and Randall girls sweep District 3-5A 3200 meters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The two-day District 3-5A Track and Field meet held at Dick Bivins. The 3200 meter run was a 1-2-3 sweep in both boys and girls. The Amarillo High Sandies and Randall Lady Raiders dominated the field.

The boys 3200 meter run was won by Portland Pilots signee Isaac McGill from Amarillo High. He finished in 9:49.17. Other Area Qualifiers included Sandies Miles Cox and Noah Watt and Tascosa’s Emilio Salas.

”I mean our game plan was to just chill and yeah. Run at the end. Literally everything that we said before the race happened,” said McGill. “We were just chilling with the boys. It felt like a workout and we were talking the whole race to each other just having fun. Yeah, that’s what went down.”

“Yeah it was fun,” said Watt.

The girls 3200 meter run was won by Oklahoma State signee Cameron McConnell. She finished in 10: 57.23 which is over a minute faster than her teammate Ariyah Gomez. Randall’s Hailey Roberson placed third followed by Amarillo High’s Tatum Abbruscato.

”Well it was definitely our goal going into it to go 1-2-3 in the two-mile, so to see everyone pull through it’s really fun to see and I think it’s going to be cool going into Area and Regionals like that,” said McConnell.

“I think that we all worked hard and we just kind of showed it,” Gomez.

In boys triple jump Tascosa 6-foot-4 senior Ashraf Barsham jumped 44-feet 2-inches. Palo Duro’s Michael Udo went 43-feet 7.5 inches. Randall’s Shaquorie Butler and Tascosa’s Ke’Mauri Pinkard round out the Area Qualifiers.

”Really practice working on the two phases on that second phase that’s really what I had to work on to get farther. I know where I’m at. I can compare myself how to get to the next like Regionals, Area and State,” said Barsham. “I can see like compared to others see if I can make it or not. See what I need to work on.”

The District 3-5A Track and Field meet continues on Thursday with field events starting at 10 a.m.

