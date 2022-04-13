Who's Hiring?
Xcel Energy provides policy information for customers investing in solar panels

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel is urging customers to find out what options they have before committing to installing solar energy panels.

According to Xcel Energy, customers will generally want to stay connected to the grid for backup purposes, and that comes with a few options.

Customers can either use the energy just to reduce their costs, or they can also opt in to selling any surplus energy to Xcel for compensation.

“Customers who generate their own electricity with home solar panels generally want to stay connected to the central power grid for backup purposes,” said Brad Baldridge, director of Customer and Community Relations for Xcel Energy. “And some customers are looking to sell back surplus energy.”

Baldridge said it’s important for customers to contact Xcel Energy before finalizing a deal so they can understand the policies related to connecting home solar generating systems to the grid and know what they’ll be paid for surplus electricity.

For more information, click here.

