WTAMU’s Hill Chapel to be renovated following $1.5 million gift

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Hill Chapel will undergo the first major renovations in its 72-year history.

This comes after a $1.5 million gift from the High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation.

Exterior and interior work will begin in the summer of 2023 on the Joseph A. Hill Memorial Chapel. The chapel, named for the University’s second president, is one of the few chapels on the campus of a public university in Texas.

“This generous investment by the High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation will restore the chapel as a center for spiritual values and education at WT,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “Former WT President Hill unapologetically stood for education and spiritual understanding—purposes still prevalent in this chapel and on our campus. Indeed, these views are consistent with and supportive of the Panhandle’s values as a unique place to live and work.”

Renovations will include new exterior doors, repaired stonework and sidewalks, LED lighting, remodeling of rooms on each side of the chancel, new flooring and extensive landscaping.

The chapel will also be brought into compliance with the American with Disabilities Act.

The gift will include $1.1 million for renovations and $400,000 to establish an endowment to provide for ongoing maintenance.

