Wildfires burn in Ruidoso forcing residents to evacuate

Wildfires burn in Ruidoso, New Mexico forcing residents to evacuate.
Wildfires burn in Ruidoso, New Mexico forcing residents to evacuate.(McBride Fire 2022)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KCBD) - Wildfires in Ruidoso have burned at least 150 homes and structures, forcing residents to evacuate.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon on McBride Drive in Ruidoso, part of Gavilan Canyon. Officials say so far it’s burned more than 4,000 acres in just a few hours and has now covered more than 43,000 acres. Many more homes remain threatened.

Residents in the area have evacuated to the Ruidoso Convention Center where the Red Cross is set up to help victims of the wildfire. Power outages have also been reported. School has been cancelled there Wednesday as more than 1,700 students were evacuated.

The fire is at zero percent containment. The cause is not known at this time.

The U.S. Forest Service - Lincoln National Forest and the Village of Ruidoso have set up a dedicated Facebook page for the McBride Fire. Follow the latest updates here at McBride Fire 2022.

