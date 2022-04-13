Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Tech company will implant payment chip into your hand

The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.
The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instead of carrying your wallet in your back pocket or purse, a tech company wants you to carry it under your skin.

The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.

This chip is about the size of a grain of rice, costs about $300 and does not come inside a credit card. Instead, it must be implanted in your body, preferably in your hand.

Once you activate it using a digital wallet app, Walletmor says you will be able to make purchases at most businesses around the world just by swiping your hand over a card reader.

The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.
The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.(CNN Newsource)

Right now, the chips are only being sold to citizens of the United Kingdom, Switzerland and countries in the European Union.

According to Walletmor, almost 200 people already have the implants.

Walletmor suggests using a surgeon or one of its trusted specialists for the minor operation, but once the implant goes in, there are no refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
The Hereford Police Department has arrested a two men involved in a shooting resulting a person...
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting in Hereford
A Hereford woman has died after a crash involving a semi-truck in Castro County this morning.
Hereford woman killed in crash involving semi in Castro County
Wildfires burn in Ruidoso, New Mexico forcing residents to evacuate.
Wildfires burn in Ruidoso forcing residents to evacuate
The Amarillo Fire Department says two fires at the same house in two weeks have been ruled...
2nd fire set at Amarillo home in 2 weeks, both ruled arson

Latest News

A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast. The Russian Defense Ministry said...
Russia’s damaged Black Sea flagship sinks in latest setback
FILE - Heather Randazzo, a grow employee at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana...
New Jersey to start recreational marijuana sales April 21
The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near S. Ong Street this afternoon.
Crews respond to structure fire near S. Ong Street
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
Amarillo Fire Department crews are working to put out a fire at the Ambassador Hotel.
Amarillo Fire Department: Ambassador Hotel fire now under control