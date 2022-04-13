Who's Hiring?
Randall’s Hope Soria signs to Frank Phillips softball

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders celebrated signing day for senior Hope Soria. The centerfielder inked her National Letter of Intent to play softball for Frank Phillips.

It was important for Soria to keep playing softball, especially in front of her family.

”It’s not too far from me. I want to still continue to play softball, but not a a very high level. I still love it and I still want to play it. It makes me so happy,” said Soria. “They put so much time and effort and so do I and just I think me playing and them getting to see me play two more years it’s really just going to make them happy.”

