Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for sexually assaulting disabled teen over four-year period

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a...
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a developmentally disabled teen for years.(Donald Tong from Pexels via canva)
By KOLN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Police in Nebraska have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled teen over the course of several years.

KOLN reports Lancaster County deputies were called to a Lincoln-area school on Tuesday following a report from a student who said they’d been sexually assaulted by someone they knew.

Police said the teenager was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center, and a search warrant was then produced to inspect a man’s home.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the teen explained to investigators that the assaults had been happening over the last three to four years.

Police searched a 53-year-old man’s home before arresting him Tuesday evening. Sheriff Wagner said the man is a convicted felon and had two firearms in his home.

The man was arrested for first-degree sexual assault, abuse of a vulnerable adult, strangulation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Wagner said the 53-year-old had been arrested in Texas back in 2005 for indecency with a child but the charge was later dismissed in 2006.

KOLN reports it is not releasing the name of the man arrested to better protect the teen’s identity.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hereford Police Department has arrested a two men involved in a shooting resulting a person...
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting in Hereford
The Amarillo Fire Department says two fires at the same house in two weeks have been ruled...
2nd fire set at Amarillo home in 2 weeks, both ruled arson
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
First Alert Fire Weather Event
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds and potential wildfire threat today
South Ong Structure Fire (Source: KFDA)
1 person injured, some animals dead after house fire on South Ong near SW 16th

Latest News

A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Presidents from countries on Russia’s doorstep visit Ukraine
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty...
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching
A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April...
23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky lawmakers override governor’s veto of abortion ban
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump’s instructions