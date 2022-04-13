Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Police identify student killed in Kansas City middle school stabbing as 14-year-old boy

Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.(KCTV5 staff)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has identified the child killed Tuesday in a middle school stabbing.

The Kansas City Police Department said that 14-year-old Manuel J. Guzman died from his injuries after he was stabbed at Northeast Middle School.

Officers stated that the student suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. His case will be handled through juvenile court in Jackson County.

Kansas City has experienced four homicides in a 24-hour span, prompting Mayor Quinton Lucas to make a plea on social media for more youth mental health services, as well as cracking down on illegally trafficked firearms.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hereford Police Department has arrested a two men involved in a shooting resulting a person...
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting in Hereford
The Amarillo Fire Department says two fires at the same house in two weeks have been ruled...
2nd fire set at Amarillo home in 2 weeks, both ruled arson
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
First Alert Fire Weather Event
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds and potential wildfire threat today
South Ong Structure Fire (Source: KFDA)
1 person injured, some animals dead after house fire on South Ong near SW 16th

Latest News

Las Vegas police say a man walking his dog shot and killed a teen in self-defense.
Police: No charges for man who killed teen in self-defense during fight
FILE - The company logo is displayed on one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon on...
Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees
A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April...
23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US
An Amber Alert has been issued for a south Alabama 2-month-old.
Amber Alert issued for south Alabama 2-month-old
Michael Sussmann is charged with lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting.
Case against Clinton lawyer in counsel’s probe can proceed