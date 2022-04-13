Oklahoma wins second annual Red Dirt Rivalry at HODGETOWN 14-9

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - HODGETOWN, home to the MiLB Double-A Sod Poodles, hosted the Oklahoma Sooners and No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders for the second annual Red Dirt Rivalry hosted in Amarillo. Texas Tech won last season 14-4, but Oklahoma strikes back winning 14-9.

Oklahoma’s Brett Squires went 5-5 at the plate adding 2 home runs and 4 RBI. Blake Robertson, a redshirt sophomore from Edmonton, Ok, went 5-6 and contributed 1 home run and 3 RBI. Jimmy Crooks also hit a home run and 4 RBI. A strong effort at bat for the Sooners.

OU starting pitcher Braden Carmichael earned the win lasting 4 innings and throwing out 3 K’s, 3 walks, 2 runs and one hit.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.