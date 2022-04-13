Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Oklahoma wins second annual Red Dirt Rivalry at HODGETOWN 14-9

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - HODGETOWN, home to the MiLB Double-A Sod Poodles, hosted the Oklahoma Sooners and No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders for the second annual Red Dirt Rivalry hosted in Amarillo. Texas Tech won last season 14-4, but Oklahoma strikes back winning 14-9.

Oklahoma’s Brett Squires went 5-5 at the plate adding 2 home runs and 4 RBI. Blake Robertson, a redshirt sophomore from Edmonton, Ok, went 5-6 and contributed 1 home run and 3 RBI. Jimmy Crooks also hit a home run and 4 RBI. A strong effort at bat for the Sooners.

OU starting pitcher Braden Carmichael earned the win lasting 4 innings and throwing out 3 K’s, 3 walks, 2 runs and one hit.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police: Man arrested for street racing had 9-month-old in vehicle
The Hereford Police Department has arrested a two men involved in a shooting resulting a person...
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting in Hereford
Erfan Salmanzadeh
Man accused of explosion in Paramount Terrace neighborhood to have mental competence hearing
The Amarillo Fire Department says two fires at the same house in two weeks have been ruled...
2nd fire set at Amarillo home in 2 weeks, both ruled arson
First Alert Fire Weather Event
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds and potential wildfire threat today

Latest News

TPSN Sports Network
Stream baseball, softball and track with TPSN
VIDEO: Oklahoma wins second annual Red Dirt Rivalry at HODGETOWN 14-9
VIDEO: Caprock's strong fifth inning falls short to Amarillo High's walk-off win
West Plains new basketball head coaches approved by Canyon ISD School Board.
West Plains welcomes Cogburn and Richardson to lead inaugural basketball programs