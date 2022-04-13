Officials report finding $310,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Sherman County

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man was arrested after officials report finding $310,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Sherman County.

According to court documents, on April 10, at around 9:24 p.m., a Sherman County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 54 due to a defective headlight.

The officer questioned the driver, identified as Ramon Gonzalez Jr. and found his story inconsistent about his trip and asked to search his vehicle.

The court document says Gonzales became belligerent and refused the officer to search his vehicle.

A K-9 was brought to search and confirmed there was a narcotic odor in the vehicle.

The Deputy asked for the keys to his vehicle, and Gonzales refused resulting the deputy attempting to handcuff Gonzales for safety reasons.

Gonzales began to struggle resulting the deputy pushing him to the ground and successfully handcuffing him.

Officials found a backpack in the seat that contained three bricks of cocaine.

Gonzales was transported to the Sherman County Jail.

During an interview, Gonzales stated he was traveling from New Mexico to Tennessee to deliver the drugs to someone.

According to street value, the drugs are worth $310,000.

