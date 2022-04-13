Lady Sandies hang on to District 3-5A lead defeating Randall 9-3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies (19-11-1) now (7-0) in District 3-5A after their second victory 9-3 over the Randall Lady Raiders (17-11-1). Amarillo High won the first meeting 10-5.

Next up, Amarillo High travels to Caprock to face the Lady Longhorns who barely lost to AHS in their last meeting 4-3. The game is set for Thursday at 4 p.m.

