Faith City Mission will hold Easter outreach meal Thursday

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Faith City Mission is holding an easter meal for the community tomorrow.

The meal begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Faith City’s location at 600 N. Tyler Street.

The feast includes braised crusted ham, roasted brussel sprouts, roasted potatoes, carrots, dinner rolls and dessert.

Faith City said an Easter outreach will follow the meal and guests will receive a party gift.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

