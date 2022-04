CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Portales Fire Department is working on a grass fire near US 70 and SR 467.

According to the release, the crews are working to protect buildings.

Crews are stopping traffic that are on the US 70.

Portales Fire Department has responded to a fire that started on RR 3/467 heading towards US 70 RR tracks. At this time... Posted by Portales, New Mexico -Your City Government on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

The officials ask to avoid the area.

Portales Fire Department is currently working a fire near US 70 and SR 467. Please avoid the area at this time as crews work to protect buildings and control the fire. #clovisnmoem #wildfire Posted by Clovis/Curry County Office of Emergency Management on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.