Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Crews monitoring hot spots after grassfire near Washburn

(MGN)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County and Potter County Fire Departments are on the scene of a grassfire near the U.S. 287 and I-40 split east of Amarillo.

First responders asked those traveling in the area to use caution and watch for firetrucks and lane closures.

The fire was caused by an overturned semi truck, according to crews on the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

As of 11:00 a.m., crews were monitoring hot spots in the area.

RCFD is responding to Potter Co. at the U.S. 287/I-40 split area to assist with a grassfire. Please watch for responding apparatus and possible lane closures or traffic slowdowns.

Posted by Randall County Fire Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hereford Police Department has arrested a two men involved in a shooting resulting a person...
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting in Hereford
The Amarillo Fire Department says two fires at the same house in two weeks have been ruled...
2nd fire set at Amarillo home in 2 weeks, both ruled arson
First Alert Fire Weather Event
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds and potential wildfire threat today
South Ong Structure Fire (Source: KFDA)
1 person injured, some animals dead after house fire on South Ong near SW 16th
Multiple crews has responded to a grass fire in south Roosevelt County area.
Grass fire in Roosevelt County contained

Latest News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Document Shredding and Storage will host the 15th annual Shred It...
15th annual Shred It Day happening this weekend
Faith City Mission will hold Easter outreach meal Thursday
Wildfires burn in Ruidoso, New Mexico forcing residents to evacuate.
Wildfires burn in Ruidoso forcing residents to evacuate
The Hereford Police Department has arrested a two men involved in a shooting resulting a person...
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting in Hereford