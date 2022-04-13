Crews monitoring hot spots after grassfire near Washburn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County and Potter County Fire Departments are on the scene of a grassfire near the U.S. 287 and I-40 split east of Amarillo.

First responders asked those traveling in the area to use caution and watch for firetrucks and lane closures.

The fire was caused by an overturned semi truck, according to crews on the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

As of 11:00 a.m., crews were monitoring hot spots in the area.

