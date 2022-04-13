Who's Hiring?
Cooler, but still dry

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
An overnight cold front looks to bring cooler temperatures for Wednesday, but we’re not completely out of the woods when it comes to fire danger today. We’ll see a low pressure track across the area this afternoon that will give a short burst of stout westerly winds that will cause dew points to plummet, prompting wildfire concerns. But two things, it shouldn’t be a long lived burst of winds, and two, if the low changes tracks, we could miss out on winds. Either way, highs will be down in the 60s for most of the area, with overnight lows dropping below freezing for much of the area.

A few sprinkles could be felt in the early morning hours, however, it should not lead to much.

