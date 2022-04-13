City of Amarillo completes count of homeless population

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has completed the count of the homeless population in the city.

The ‘winter point in time’ count found 539 homeless in the area with 368 being unsheltered, last summer the number was 499 homeless.

The Community Development Director says we can expect increases due to the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic.

The City says they are actively working to identify programs to find them housing.

