Children as young as 8 should be screened for anxiety, task force says

A student walks down a hallway between classes at a high school in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day of in-person learning March 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Mental health in children and adolescents has only worsened during the pandemic, experts say.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is set to recommend that children ages 8 and older should be screened for anxiety.

The task force is made up of an independent panel of experts who makes recommendations on screenings and preventative medicine.

The decision to recommend early screenings in children for anxiety was based on a review of studies that evaluated screening tests in adolescents and the benefits of early treatment.

The task force found with moderate certainty that screening for anxiety in children older than 8 would lead to improving outcomes.

The draft report was released on the task force’s website on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

