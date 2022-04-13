Who's Hiring?
Caprock’s strong fifth inning falls short to Amarillo High’s walk-off win

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies (12-8) sit third in District 3-5A behind Randall and Plainview, and every game counts. The Sandies earned a very tough 8-7 victory over Caprock (9-11) on Tuesday. Brock Wade hit the walk-off single to win the game.

Caprock’s strong 5-run rally in the top of the fifth inning led by Derek Paz, Roger King and Christian Contreras and Xaden Escamilla. The Longhorns put up a good fight on defense as well not committing a single error.

Amarillo High answered right back in the bottom of the fifth. Wade tied things up at 7 when he tripled on the first pitch of the at bat for an RBI. Braize Mitchell also helped move runners across the plate.

Sandies’ Jacob Self was the winning pitcher allowing 7 hits and 8 runs over 4 2/3 innings while striking out three.

