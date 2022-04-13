Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Canyon grass fire caused by pieces of catalytic converter

Canyon grass fire
Canyon grass fire(Source: RCFD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon grass fire was determined to be roadside starts from pieces of catalytic converter from a vehicles exhaust system.

According to the Texas Wildfire Public system, the Canyon grass fire near FM 1705 and Dowlen Road was estimated to be 421 acres and is now 100 percent contained.

The Randall County Fire Department reminds travelers to check their vehicles by a mechanic if operating poorly.

The cause of the grass fires south of Canyon on Dowlen Rd. & FM 1705 was determined to be roadside starts from pieces of...

Posted by Randall County Fire Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hereford Police Department has arrested a two men involved in a shooting resulting a person...
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting in Hereford
The Amarillo Fire Department says two fires at the same house in two weeks have been ruled...
2nd fire set at Amarillo home in 2 weeks, both ruled arson
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
First Alert Fire Weather Event
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds and potential wildfire threat today
South Ong Structure Fire (Source: KFDA)
1 person injured, some animals dead after house fire on South Ong near SW 16th

Latest News

Ramon Gonzales Jr.
Officials report finding $310,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Sherman County
West Texas A&M University’s Hill Chapel
WTAMU’s Hill Chapel to be renovated following $1.5 million gift
Plainview Fire Department Logo.
Plainview Fire Dept. Captain killed in Hale County rollover
Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Document Shredding and Storage will host the 15th annual Shred It...
15th annual Shred It Day happening this weekend