Canyon grass fire caused by pieces of catalytic converter

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon grass fire was determined to be roadside starts from pieces of catalytic converter from a vehicles exhaust system.

According to the Texas Wildfire Public system, the Canyon grass fire near FM 1705 and Dowlen Road was estimated to be 421 acres and is now 100 percent contained.

The Randall County Fire Department reminds travelers to check their vehicles by a mechanic if operating poorly.

The cause of the grass fires south of Canyon on Dowlen Rd. & FM 1705 was determined to be roadside starts from pieces of... Posted by Randall County Fire Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

