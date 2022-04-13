Who's Hiring?
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting in Hereford

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Police Department has arrested two men involved in a shooting resulting a person dead this afternoon.

According to the release, today, at around 4:30 p.m., the Hereford Police Department received a call near 13th Street and Star Street regarding a fight.

More information showed two men were fighting. One of them was also reported to have been shot.

While officers were responding to that location, more information was received that indicated the victim of the gunshot wound, 20-year-old Simon Tovar Jr., was near Ave D.

Hereford EMS, along with the Hereford officials, located Simon Tovar Jr., who died at that location as a result of his injuries.

The release says 17-year-old Dayton Rodriguez, was a suspect in the shooting.

With assistance from the Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s office, Rodriguez was located near East Park Ave and was taken into custody, along with a juvenile man, who was also a party to the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation.

BREAKING NEWS: Press release from Hereford Police Chief Brent Harrison: APRIL 12, 2022 On April 12, 2022, at...

Posted by Hereford BRAND on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

