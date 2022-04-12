Who's Hiring?
West Plains welcomes Cogburn and Richardson to lead inaugural basketball programs

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves officially hired their inaugural basketball head coaches for the 2022-23 season at the Canyon ISD School Board meeting held Monday. Kendall Cogburn will lead the boys and Kevin Richardson will coach the girls team.

Kendall Cogburn joins the wolfpack after coaching six seasons at Bushland. He led the Falcons to an Area Championship in 2022. During his eight years of coaching experience, Cogburn has won 152 games including a State Tournament berth at Happy High School in 2016.

The 2008 Randall grad and 2011 West Texas A&M basketball alum learned a lot when he played his senior season for the Randall Raiders.

”I actually moved into Randall my senior year and you know got to play for Coach (Leslie) Broadhurst and that was a great experience for me. I feel like there’s going to be a lot of athletes that are going into a similar position because they are going to a new school,” said Cogburn. “You know they’re not going to be the new kid, but we’re going to have a lot of new kids together. I’ve been there with them and I cannot wait to build them up and build a successful program with them.”

“Some of these kids don’t have a choice. You know they’re having to move and I think he can bring some empathy to that,” said Toby Tucker, Canyon ISD Athletic Director. “He’s that guy climbing that mountain. He is one of the up-and-comers. He’s one of the hottest names in high school basketball in the State of Texas.”

Kevin Richardson, the inaugural West Plains girls basketball head coach, returns to Canyon ISD with an overall record of (600-149) from Wall (2020-22), Canadian (2002-19) and Abernathy (2000). Richardson led Canadian to a State Championship (2017) and State Runner-Up (2005) finish.

Coming back to Canyon ISD where his family had worked was special for Richardson.

”It’s exciting. You know I grew up in Canyon. Went all my school years here for 18 years and then my dad was a longtime coach at Canyon High School,” said Richardson. “My mom taught elementary school for here, so it’s the really the only school we’ve ever really known outside of my stops in my career.”

“Everywhere he’s been he’s been a winner and just a gentleman of the game, so you get excited about brining guys like that,” said Tucker.

