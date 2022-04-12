TxDOT crews working on US 87 south of Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews are on the next phase to rehabilitate US 87/US 287 from south of the Dumas city limits to about a half mile north of County Road I.

The construction will begin Wednesday, April 13, and will run from 1st Street (SH 152) to McClary Road.

Traffic will be shifted onto the newly-constructed concrete pavement. There will be one lane of traffic in each direction while the southbound lanes of US 287 are reconstructed.

The project includes concrete paving, storm sewer, curb and gutter, traffic signals, signing, and striping.

Sidewalks will also be included on both sides for pedestrians and the existing on-street parking in town will remain.

