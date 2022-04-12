Tascosa’s Javen Patrick named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is a two-sport athlete that is a mentor on and off the field, especially for his brother. Meet Tascosa’s Javen Patrick.

Rebels 6-foot-4 senior Javen Patrick is a lengthy first baseman. That’s one of the reasons Amarillo College signed him to their inaugural roster for next season.

“I love playing first,” said Patrick. “I love making plays. Love stretching out. Love diving. All of that.”

“He takes pride in defense you know and that’s what has gotten him to go to college and things like that,” said Jason Patrick, Tascosa baseball head coach. “He’s a good hitter. He’s a contact guy. He’s not a homerun hitter and so that’s how we utilize him.”

Baseball is a family sport for the Patrick squad. Javen grew up around coaches like his dad, Jason. The two-sport senior wants to study to become a football coach. He played quarterback at Tascosa.

“Ever since I was born I have baby pictures like you know,” said Patrick. “He’s helped me because I’ve seen him win, lose and even tie. Just his emotions like they never change. They always stay here and that just inspires me.”

Patrick holds a 3.8 GPA at Tascosa. If he is not on the field or in the classroom then he is coaching his younger brother Jaxon for Special Olympics who is also a big Rebels baseball fan.

“What do you like about bubba? That he’s crazy? Oh that he talks to you,” said Jason Patrick in reference to his son Jaxon’s sign language. “He talks to you during the game. Yeah you want more of him talking to you? Uh huh.”

“We can hear him in the stands you know. At some of our games we have this little chicken that makes a noise and he loves it and he goes up to everyone like this that means whistle in sign language. They all whistle and make a noise,” said Patrick. “He brings almost energy to the game which is what I love about it.”

Javen is a role model for his brother, but he’s also learned from his entire family the importance of never giving up.

“You hear me out here. I’m talking every out you know. Even if you get out you can’t get down. Like my dad says baseball is a failure game,” said Patrick. “Like 3-out-of-10 is a Hall of Fame in the MLB and so you’re going to fail seven times. You strikeout, just put your batting gloves up, don’t be mad and go on the field and make a good play. Come up to bat the next time and get a hit.”

