Students from United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet to present 78k to area non-profits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students of the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon’s Youth Leadership Cabinet will allocate over $78,000 to local non-profits on April 22.

The students from Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, Highland Park, Ascension Academy and River Road school districts ran a youth campaign through the school year.

United Way said the students received 12 applications for local non-profits and the Youth Leadership Cabinet evaluated each application.

On March 2, the cabinet hosted a meeting to finalize funding decisions.

Students will present each agency with a check on April 22.

