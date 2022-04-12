Who's Hiring?
Students from United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet to present 78k to area non-profits

(kfda)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students of the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon’s Youth Leadership Cabinet will allocate over $78,000 to local non-profits on April 22.

The students from Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, Highland Park, Ascension Academy and River Road school districts ran a youth campaign through the school year.

United Way said the students received 12 applications for local non-profits and the Youth Leadership Cabinet evaluated each application.

On March 2, the cabinet hosted a meeting to finalize funding decisions.

Students will present each agency with a check on April 22.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

