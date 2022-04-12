Strong Winds, Critical Fire Danger

An incoming low pressure system is set to kick up stout southwest winds for your Tuesday, prompting extreme fire danger concerns. Temperatures will be much warmer as well, with highs in the high 80s likely thanks to said winds, which will be sustained in the 30-40 mph range with gusts over 60 possible. Winds will be stronger in the northwestern portions of the area, however, no one will really have a “calm” day. Tonight winds will shift out of the north with a cold front that will drop us into the 60s for Wednesday.

