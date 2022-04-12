Who's Hiring?
Sister-Bear foundation awards over $8,000 grant to mobility-impaired adults

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo nonprofit provides access to adaptive fitness and wellness resources for mobility-impaired adults.

The First Quarter 2022 grant awards totaled to $8,010.

The organization awarded a second grant of $5,850 to Grant Allen to help cover his apartment rental in Denver while he continues neurorehabilitation at the Craig Hospital.

Sister-Bear Foundation also awarded a second grant to Darlene Martin for $2,160 which will pay for twenty-four physical therapy sessions that are not covered by her insurance.

“We are humbled that so many generous donors who have given to Sister-Bear Foundation enable us to help people like Grant and Darlene. Our vision is that every mobility-impaired adult in the Amarillo region enjoys improved functionality, mental well-being, a healthier body, and a fulfilling, hopeful life as a result of our efforts,” said Julie Granger, Sister-Bear Foundation Board President and Founder.

