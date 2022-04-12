Panhandle Great 25 Nurses Scholarship Committee accepting applications from nursing students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Great 25 Nurses Scholarship Committee is accepting scholarship applications from nursing students.

The students must be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate registered nursing program, or graduate students enrolled in an accredited Master’s degree program with a Major in Nursing, or a doctoral degree program with a Major in Nursing.

Applicants must live in the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

Applicants must be attending one of the following nursing programs: Amarillo College, Clarendon College, West Texas A&M University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo.

$2,000.00 scholarships will be awarded in each of the following areas:

Enrolled in an ADN program. (3 scholarships will be awarded in this group)

Enrolled in a traditional (Generic) track BSN program. (3 scholarships)

Enrolled in an RN to BSN program.

Enrolled in a second-degree BSN program or Veteran to BSN program.

Enrolled in a Master’s Degree Program with a Major in Nursing.

Enrolled in a Doctoral Degree Program with a Major in Nursing.

To apply, click here.

The deadline is May 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

