Doppler Dave Tracks Potent Wind And The Threat Of Wildfires

A potent low pressure system nearby is blasting wind across our region again today. The wind is from the southwest which is transporting very dry air through our region. The combination of warm air in the upper 80′s, strong winds gusting over 60 mph, and relative humidity dropping below 10 percent will create a very dangerous environment for the start and spread of wildfires through this evening. Winds will still be breezy tomorrow, but down a bit and cooler which will decrease the fire danger. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s with a possible light freeze tomorrow night.

