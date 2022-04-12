1 person injured, some animals dead after house fire on South Ong near SW 16th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some animals have died and one person was injured in a fire at a home on South Ong near Southwest 16th Avenue this morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 9:00 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters entered the home for search and rescue.

All people were outside, but fire crews found multiple animals and brought them out.

The fire was considered under control around 10:25 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Some of the animals have died from the fire. Firefighters did attempt to resuscitate some of the pets.

The fire has been determined to be accidental.

South Ong Structure Fire (Source: KFDA) (KFDA)

