Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

1 person injured, some animals dead after house fire on South Ong near SW 16th

South Ong Structure Fire (Source: KFDA)
South Ong Structure Fire (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some animals have died and one person was injured in a fire at a home on South Ong near Southwest 16th Avenue this morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 9:00 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters entered the home for search and rescue.

All people were outside, but fire crews found multiple animals and brought them out.

The fire was considered under control around 10:25 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Some of the animals have died from the fire. Firefighters did attempt to resuscitate some of the pets.

The fire has been determined to be accidental.

South Ong Structure Fire (Source: KFDA)
South Ong Structure Fire (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
South Ong Structure Fire (Source: KFDA)
South Ong Structure Fire (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
The Hereford Police Department has arrested a two men involved in a shooting resulting a person...
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting in Hereford
Wildfires burn in Ruidoso, New Mexico forcing residents to evacuate.
Wildfires burn in Ruidoso forcing residents to evacuate
The Amarillo Fire Department says two fires at the same house in two weeks have been ruled...
2nd fire set at Amarillo home in 2 weeks, both ruled arson
Crews monitoring hot spots after grassfire near Washburn

Latest News

That's A good question, Karate
That’s A Good Question: How does karate benefit children and adults?
Warming Back Up
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Crews working on fire near US 70 in Clovis
Ramon Gonzales Jr.
Officials report finding $310,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Sherman County
The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo,...
City of Amarillo completes count of homeless population