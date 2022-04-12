Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Zoo hosting ‘Easter Eggcitement’ event this Saturday

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo is celebrating Easter and is inviting the community.

The “Easter Eggcitement” will be on Saturday April 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $6 per person with children ages two-and-under free.

Staff will be available for zookeeper chats with the public and safari shows about the zoo’s egg-laying residents, including Burmese pythons and African spurred tortoises.

There will be an Easter Egg hunt for the zoo’s egg-eating animals.

Tickets are available here.

Amarillo Zoo Easter event
Amarillo Zoo Easter event(Source: The City of Amarillo)

