Amarillo Zoo hosting ‘Easter Eggcitement’ event this Saturday
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo is celebrating Easter and is inviting the community.
The “Easter Eggcitement” will be on Saturday April 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Tickets are $6 per person with children ages two-and-under free.
Staff will be available for zookeeper chats with the public and safari shows about the zoo’s egg-laying residents, including Burmese pythons and African spurred tortoises.
There will be an Easter Egg hunt for the zoo’s egg-eating animals.
Tickets are available here.
