Amarillo police arrest man after citizen observes auto burglary

Amarillo police have arrested a man after a citizen observed him breaking into a vehicle...
Amarillo police have arrested a man after a citizen observed him breaking into a vehicle yesterday morning.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after a citizen observed him breaking into a vehicle yesterday morning.

According to officials, on April 11, at 8:46 a.m., officers were called to a parking lot near Maverick Street on a possible auto burglary.

The caller told officers that he observed a man inside a vehicle that did not belong to him and found Richard Earl Ewing Jr. inside of a black vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers observed Ewing wearing rubber gloves and rummaging through the vehicle.

Ewing was arrested and was confirmed the vehicle was not his.

He was in possession of items from the vehicle and drug paraphernalia.

The items were returned to the owner.

Richard Ewing was arrested for Burglary of a Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and booked into the Randall County Jail.

The release states the crime could have easily gone unsolved if not for the witness calling in the suspicious activity.

