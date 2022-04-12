Who's Hiring?
3 Amarillo area teachers honored as March Teachers On The Rise

Teachers on the Rise official logo
Teachers on the Rise official logo(Picasa)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread honored three teachers as March winners of the Teachers On The Rise program.

This month’s winners are Courtney Nelson of Alice Landergin Elementary, Katina Bailey of Sam Houston Middle School and Breanna Parker of Amarillo High School.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

“This has been a tremendous year for the Teachers On The Rise program,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “Through these nominations, we have heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be as detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, $100 American Express gift card and a basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher receive a $50 American Express gift card.

To nominate a teacher, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

