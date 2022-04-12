2nd fire set at Amarillo home in 2 weeks, both ruled arson

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department says two fires at the same house in two weeks have been ruled arson.

Crews responded to the fire at Westlawn and South Virginia just after Noon today. They entered the home to find a small fire in a back room of the vacant home.

The fire was considered under control around 1:00 p.m.

Amarillo Fire Department officials say this is the second fire at this home in two weeks. The home is vacant and has no utilities.

Both fires have been ruled arson.

There are no suspects identified at this time.

