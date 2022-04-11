Who's Hiring?
Xcel Energy asking PUC to affirm fuel purchase and costs

By Kevin Welch
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Xcel customers have been getting notifications in the mail about fuel costs to generate electricity and what Xcel is asking from the Public Utilities Commission.

Company spokesman Wes Reeves says Xcel is basically asking the PUC to affirm current charges are justifiable.

They reflect a February increase of about four dollars a month for an average residential bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours.

Some of that charge for fuel costs and power bought from outside the Xcel system include the spike caused in February 2011 by the harsh winter storm Uri.

