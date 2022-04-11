Mostly Quiet Monday

An overnight cold front is prompting northerly winds as we kick off the work week, however temperatures aren’t expected to drop much compared to Sunday’s highs. For your Monday, expect winds to turn out of the south this afternoon at 15-20 mph with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s for most of the region. Going into tonight, we’ll drop into the 50s, and winds will pick up in a big way for Tuesday, with sustained wind speeds expected to be the 30-40 mph range with gusts over 60 possible, prompting extreme fire danger.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.