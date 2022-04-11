Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds and potential wildfire threat this Tuesday

By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A potential low pressure system will approach the area and will generate very strong winds once again.

Unfortunately, the wind will be from the southwest which will funnel very dry air our direction.

The combination of warm air in the upper 80′s, strong winds gusting over 60 mph, and relative humidity dropping below 10 percent will create a very dangerous environment for the start and spread of wildfires.

First Alert for Tuesday
First Alert for Tuesday(KFDA)

High Wind Warnings and a Red Flag Warning will be in effect.

First Alert for Tuesday
First Alert for Tuesday(KFDA)

We strongly encourage people to secure loose objects, avoid travel in high profile vehicles, and to stay alert and be ready for action if a wildfire threatens your location.

Every safety rule for the prevention of fires should be enacted including proper disposal of cigarettes, adjusting chains that can spark, and even pulling off a road into tall, dead vegetation.

We will be sending our frequent updates so stay tuned to various sources of information, including the NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather app on your phone.

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

