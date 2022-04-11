Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks The Next Blast of Dry Wind

By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Our next big storm system will arrive tomorrow. Unfortunately, instead of bringing the rain that we desperately need, this strong low pressure system will only crank up the desert wind. With temps in the 80s, dry winds will gust over 60mph and the humidity will likely fall below 10%. The result will be a very dangerous environment that could lead to large and dangerous wildfires. Please be careful and listen for emergency information tomorrow. A cold front will provide a break in the danger on Wednesday.

