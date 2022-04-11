Who's Hiring?
Coffee Memorial Blood Center at less than 50% of the blood supply needed, critical shortage possible

- Coffee Memorial Blood Center has less than half of the blood supply needed, creating an...
- Coffee Memorial Blood Center has less than half of the blood supply needed, creating an immediate need for blood donors.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center has less than half of the blood supply needed, creating an immediate need for blood donors.

According to a news release, the national blood supply has stayed near emergency levels for months, never recovering from COVID-related challenges. The High Plains region’s supply has faces similar challenges.

There have also been blood drive cancellations after multiple winter weather events in February and March.

Hospital demand has now surged past pre-pandemic levels, exacerbating the issues caused by low donation levels.

“All indicators are pointing us in a dangerous direction,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “Over the last several weeks donation numbers have dipped, which have left us struggling to keep stock levels necessary to protect our community. We need donors to respond immediately to help friends and neighbors using blood.”

In response to the current situation, Coffee Memorial has extended its donor room hours to 7:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

To make an appointment to donate, click here.

