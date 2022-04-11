Center City selling Class of 2022 banners to be displayed downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo is selling custom senior banners to be displayed in downtown Amarillo.

For those wishing to recognize a senior with a banner, the cost is $100.

Each personalized banner will have high school letters, the senior’s photo and name.

When banners are removed in June, the family can take it home.

Deadline to order banners is April 29.

Banners can be ordered online here.

