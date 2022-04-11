Amarillo Roosters Cafe donating tips to help children in Ukraine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Roosters Cafe is donating tips from their cafe to help children in Ukraine.

The owner of the cafe raised over four thousand dollars and will be heading to Poland tomorrow to deliver the donations.

This is an addition to another $4071.86 raised on Sunday for the Children at the Kwahadi Museum.

The funds raised will be directed to help with the basic care of children from displaced Ukrainian families.

Month ago we decided to keep donating our tip jar to Moms with Kids from Ukraine 🇺🇦 that lost everything and now are in... Posted by Roosters Cafe Amarillo on Monday, April 11, 2022

