Amarillo police: Man arrested for street racing had 9-month-old in vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person was arrested after a wreck caused by street racing on Sunday, according to Amarillo Police Department.

The wreck occurred at 6:12 p.m. when a blue Dodge Charger, north on Buchanan Street, struck a white Chevrolet pickup west on NE 3rd Avenue.

APD said the 20-year-old driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, identified as 26-year-old Fernando Barrera Munoz, was arrested for racing and endangering a child.

APD said witnesses reported several vehicles, including the Dodge Charger, were seen racing north on Buchanan.

There were three passengers in the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the wreck, including a nine-month-old girl.

Munoz was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

