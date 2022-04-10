Who's Hiring?
Work Week Forecast: Windy and Warm with Critical Fire Danger

By Adrian Campa
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Highs heading into the work week will be well above average into the mid-to-upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the increase from the SW at 15-35mph Monday and especially Tuesday with gusts over 45-55 possible. The fire danger will be extremely critical Tuesday thanks to very low relative humidity and strong gusty winds. We will have to watch out closely for Tuesday. Be safe and avoid any burning the next several days!

